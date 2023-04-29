Poland confiscates school for Russian diplomats’ children | Abroad

29 apr 2023 om 13:04Update: een uur geleden

Poland seized a building in Warsaw that housed a Russian secondary school. “This building belongs to the city of Warsaw,” said a spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry.

The building is located near the Russian Embassy in the Polish capital. The children of diplomats were educated there. Footage shows how Polish authorities broke down the school door.

The seizure followed an order from a bailiff. According to the ministry, the school should be owned by the Polish state, and Russia illegally obtained ownership. “The court confirmed our suspicions,” said a spokesperson.

The Russian ambassador to Poland speaks of an illegal step. “This is an illegal action,” Sergei Andreev told the Russian News Agency. RIA. “It’s a violation of the Vienna Convention.”