Passengers on board an Emirates Airbus A380 took off from Dubai on Friday, only to land there again nearly 14 hours later.



Flight EK448 normally flies from Dubai to Auckland in New Zealand. The flight then lasts a little over 15 hours, but the passengers have traveled a great distance and land thousands of kilometers away. Friday’s trip went a little differently. After seven hours of flight, the A380 suddenly turns over above the sea. The Airbus landed more than six hours later still in dubai.

The super jumbo has been forced to turn back as landing at Auckland Airport is temporarily not possible. Due to a severe thunderstorm, the terminal is mostly standing Submarine and no theft can take place. Several passengers posted images of the flooding on Twitter. They couldn’t leave the terminal either. The airport called on travelers not to come to the airport.

jet star

Inverted flights are a well-known phenomenon. In such situations, it is often a technical or medical problem. But a month ago, a Jetstar Boeing 787 had to turn around for a particular reason. By a communication error the plane was not allowed to land at Bali airport and returned to Melbourne, leaving passengers on the plane for over eight hours.