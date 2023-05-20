Sat, May 20, 11:11 AM

Other Stories Art Tour invites residents of Enschede and surrounding areas to submit their personal story, poem, artwork or other creative contribution – inspired by an artwork in public space in Enschede. Participants have the chance to win one of three cash prizes worth 300 euros. You can participate until June 15.

Enschede – Enschede has around 150-200 works of art in parks, neighborhoods and along the public thoroughfare. Other Stories Art Tour brings these works of art to life by adding new stories. The project is an initiative of theater maker Regine Hilhorst, artist Viktoria Gudnadottir and art historian Gemma Boon. Boon: “Art in the public space is much more a part of everyday life than a painting in a museum. You pass by every day; these are landmarks in the neighborhood. If these works of art could talk, you would hear the most fantastic stories. Stories of first love, chance encounters that end in lifelong friendship, etc. What if people shared their stories? This is how the idea of ​​Other Stories Art Tour was born. We want to encourage people to share their story and help the initiative grow. In 2024, we also want to make the artworks in the outdoor area of ​​Hengelo accessible via the website, in order to eventually slowly become an initiative that covers the whole of Twente.” In 2025, the celebration of 700 years of Enschede is on the agenda. The initiators would like to take works of art, monuments, historic buildings and other striking objects in public space as a starting point for a special festive edition of Other Stories Art Tour, in collaboration with choirs, theater makers, artists and residents of Enschede . Boon: ”All creative input is welcome, from poems to new artwork, inspired by an existing artwork in the public space. ”Entries to [email protected] The results will be announced in early July.