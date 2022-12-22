‘Oscars’: Lukas Dhont’s ‘Close’ shortlisted for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar nomination

Which close doing remarkably well during awards season is an understatement. With nominations already in the bag for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, the Satellite Awards and the Golden Globes and already a National Board Of Review Best International Film award, it’s for sure: close is on Hollywood’s radar.

Lukas Dhont’s second film is still in the running for an Oscar nomination for best international film. Along with 14 other applicants, the film is on the shortlist announced by the Academy. Although there was also a lot of buzz in 2018 Daughter ultimately failed to make the shortlist. close so now yes. On January 24, we will know if the film will also be one of the five nominees.

The competition includes, among others Decision to leave from South Korea, Im Westen Nichs Neues (Germany and viewable on Netflix), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina and visible on Prime Video), bardo (Mexico and viewable on Netflix), Bodice (Austria, in theaters now), the French Saint Omerpolish film HEY which tells its story from the perspective of a donkey, and joylandthe film which pre-screens Pakistan for the first time and will be released in theaters on December 28.

The film is still playing in Belgian and Dutch cinemas and has so far attracted around 272,000 visitors in Belgium and the Netherlands alone. Neighboring France has welcomed 206,000 visitors so far.

close had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where the film received the Grand Jury Prize. Since then, Dhont’s second feature has been touring like clockwork internationally, with dozens of international festival selections and numerous awards.

Over the following weeks, all members will be invited to nominate five films from the 15 shortlisted titles to compete for the Oscar for Best International Film. Nominations will be announced on January 24.

close is represented in the United States by A24, a reputable arthouse film distributor. For three months, Lukas Dhont has been in the United States to promote his film which will be released in the United States at the end of January.