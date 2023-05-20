Kika van Es is retiring from football, she announced on her Instagram. The 31-year-old PSV defender thinks it’s been fun. “It’s the best choice, but it’s never a good decision after such a career,” she said. General Journal.

A 77-time Orange international, she secretly hopes to be called up for the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Dutch football team

Van Es was part of the Dutch national team at the top of the team. In 2017 she started when the Netherlands won the European Championship and in 2019 she took silver at the World Cup. She has mostly had injuries in recent seasons, and suffered a miscarriage in January after a strong desire to have children. “It had a huge impact on my body. As a result, I was able to play very little football in the last few months. It was super difficult.”

PSV

Another possible reason for hanging up the football boots was the expiry of Van Es’ contract with PSV. This contract was not renewed. Besides PSV, she played for Willem II, VVV-Venlo, Ajax, FC Twente and Everton. With FC Twente, she became national champion twice. In 2009, she made her debut for the Dutch national team as a teenager.

Life outside football

What will she do with her life now that there is no more football? “Next summer I’ll be doing odd jobs and renovating the new house. I’m really looking forward to it. After that I’ll see what’s in store for me. I’d like to mean something to society. to involve in people, to help others.”