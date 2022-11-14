Orange women fall in world rankings and are not group leaders at the World Cup

PA

Soccer OUR• Thursday, October 13, 3:56 p.m.

The Orange Women are not group leaders in the 2023 World Cup draw in Australia and New Zealand. After the recent international match, in which a game against Zambia was canceled and lost to Norway, the Netherlands fell from sixth to eighth place in the world rankings.

National coach Andries Jonker’s team was due to play a friendly match against Zambia on October 6, but that match was canceled due to visa issues with Zambian players.

Next, Jonker took advantage of Tuesday’s game against Norway to experiment with new players in the team. The result was a 2-0 loss.

From six to eight

This cost the women of Orange two places in the world rankings. And these were important places, because they are now in the draw for the World Cup, which will be held from July 20 to August 20, not in pot 1. So there is a good chance that the Countries -Bas draw at least one. strong country. .

The top six in the world rankings (America, Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain) and the two host countries (Australia and New Zealand) are group leaders, the Netherlands are in pot 2.