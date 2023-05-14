Orange footballer Brugts leaves PSV and opts for a ‘new stage’
Football player Esmee Brugts leaves PSV. According to PSV, the 19-year-old striker is choosing “a new stage in her career”. Brugts became a fixed value in the national team as a left-wing defender under national coach Andries Jonker.
The South Holland player has made 75 appearances for PSV in three years. Brugts have indicated he wants to leave, according to the Eindhoven club. It is not yet known for which club she will play football. Next summer, Brugts will participate with Orange in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
PSV have again been unable to interfere in the battle for the Women’s Eredivisie title this season. The Brabant footballers finished in fourth place. PSV can win the KNVB Cup on Ascension Day (next Thursday). Coach Rick de Rooij’s team will face FC Twente in the final in The Hague.
A few days later, PSV played the Eredivisie Cup tournament against Dutch champions Ajax. Then the club says goodbye to players who leave or retire. Besides Brugts, these include Kika van Es, Mandy van den Berg and “Miss PSV” Jeslynn Kuijpers, who has played for PSV since the Brabant women’s team was founded in 2012. Kuijpers has played 255 times for the club.
