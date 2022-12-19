Opening of the Zaamslag youth center: “There was actually nothing here for young people”

When De Schakel opened in Zaamslag, there were already a lot of fights for victory in table football and air hockey. “That’s exactly what we stand for,” according to Manuela Elegeert. As president of the Zaamslag Youth Activities Foundation, she has been working hard lately to put the center in order. “In fact, there was nothing for young people in Zaamslag. So there was a lot of demand for a space like the one we have now. We have now created something very beautiful for primary school children and the first secondary school classes.”

The space that was chosen was originally intended for childcare, but “they were never moved in,” says board member Janneke Meesen. “The space has actually always been empty since the construction of the Molenhof. Now we hope to be able to organize many fun activities for the young people of Zaamslag.”

The elderly people of the village also benefit from this new development, according to Meesen: “We have started a collaboration with the elderly people of Molenhof, who sometimes also use this space. It was trial and error at first, but we have created something where kids and old people can go.”

This is a message from GO-RTV.

