Opening of the renovation of the Oosterlichtkerk in Bilthoven
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
With the help of grants from, among others, the Stichtse Rijnlanden Water Board, the province of Utrecht and the national government’s impulse regulations for climate adaptation, the public space around the Oosterlichtkerk has been redesigned. Suitable for the climate, spacious and ready for the future.
The aldermen Pim van de Veerdonk and Krischan Hagedoorn are present at the opening on May 13 on behalf of the municipality.
The space around the Oosterlichtkerk in Bilthoven has been extensively redesigned in recent months. Wastelands and parking lots have been transformed into a large wadi, among other things. This was built to collect large quantities of rainwater from the surrounding area and evacuate it naturally without burdening the sewer network.
Many native plants have been installed in the public space. These are crops that occur naturally in our environment. This contributes to healthy biodiversity and increases the living environment for insects and birds.
We worked on the plan with the Oosterlichtkerk. For example, the paving has been reduced from 2200 m2 to 1300 m2, 1300 m2 of bio-diverse greenery have been developed and together we are ensuring sustainable water management in the living environment.
Local residents, interested parties, photographers and journalists are invited to attend the opening. Part of the program is provided by the Oosterlichtkerk.
Place:
1st Brandenburgerweg 34 / Beatrixlaan, Bilthoven
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
2.30 p.m.: Solemn opening of the Oosterlichtkerk
2:40 p.m.: Unveiling of the new Oosterlichtkerk nameplate
2:45 p.m.: Explanation of the wadi, the plantation and the parking lot
3:15 p.m.: End
View of all the rooms and free visit until 5 p.m.
