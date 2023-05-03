With the help of grants from, among others, the Stichtse Rijnlanden Water Board, the province of Utrecht and the national government’s impulse regulations for climate adaptation, the public space around the Oosterlichtkerk has been redesigned. Suitable for the climate, spacious and ready for the future.

The aldermen Pim van de Veerdonk and Krischan Hagedoorn are present at the opening on May 13 on behalf of the municipality.

The space around the Oosterlichtkerk in Bilthoven has been extensively redesigned in recent months. Wastelands and parking lots have been transformed into a large wadi, among other things. This was built to collect large quantities of rainwater from the surrounding area and evacuate it naturally without burdening the sewer network.