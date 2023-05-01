One Hundred Years of Disney: Discover the exhibition Disney100: The Exhibition in Munich

04/25/2023, 12:26 p.m. Image: Nick Jespers

In Germany, an extensive exhibition will be offered to Disney fans in the coming months. On the occasion of the centenary of The Walt Disney Company, Disney100: The Exhibition is coming to the German city of Munich. Enthusiasts can look forward to many special items from the century-old history of the world-renowned media company. There’s also a lot of attention for Disney theme parks.

The history and evolution of The Walt Disney Company are central. Mainly presented are drawings and props from films and amusement parks, supplemented by fragments from documentaries. Walt Disney himself appears as a video projection, created from archives and artificial intelligence. The Dutch will recognize a decorative book, made for the Dutch version of the Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

A separate section of the exhibition is devoted to Disney theme parks. Highlights include a model of the lost Adventure Thru Inner Space attraction, a bear from the Country Bear Jamboree puppet show, a vehicle from Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, a doll from It’s a Small World, a gondola from Peter Pan’s Flight and a scale model of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Castle of Magical Dreams.

Disneyland Paris

There’s also a large screen with handy information on all theme parks and countries, including top attractions by area. Although the exhibit is set in Europe, the focus is not on Disneyland Paris. The station passes here and there, but most of the objects come from the United States.

Disney theme parks also play a role in other exhibit locations. For example, in the shows and costumes section, visitors will find the Olaf doll from the show Frozen – Live at the Hyperion (Disney California Adventure Park). A passage on the film Jungle Cruise shows drawings and a model of the attraction of the same name.

Animatronics

As for technological developments, parts of animatronics from Pirates of the Caribbean and The Hall of Presidents are on display. In the music corner hangs the sheet music for the iconic song Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me), known from the Pirates darkride.

The collection was compiled in collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives. Disney boss Bob Iger provided the foreword. All information is available in German and English. If you want to see everything, you need between three and four hours. At the exit there is a souvenir shop with items such as sweaters, mugs, cups and t-shirts in the Disney100 style.

London

Disney100: The exhibition can be visited daily until Sunday, September 3 at the Kleine Olympiahalle event location. Online ticket prices currently range from 24.90 to 28.90 euros. The exhibition will come to London in the fall. There is also an American version of the exhibit. It can be seen in the city of Philadelphia until the end of August.