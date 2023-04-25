one dead, ten injured • Russia deploys new main battle tank to Ukraine

The European Union and Japan oppose a proposal by the United States to the G7 countries to ban all exports to Russia. This brings the FinancialTimes based on conversations with anonymous sources.

International media previously reported that a comprehensive ban on exports to Russia was on the table at the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima in May. According to the newspaper, the government in Washington is driving this plan, in which the current sectoral sanctions against Russia should be replaced by a complete ban on exports.

The EU and Japan, according to the FinancialTimes however, there is no advantage in this solution. According to anonymous diplomats, a complete ban on exports would be impossible to implement. The G7 is made up of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union also participates in the G7, but is not a sovereign state and therefore does not count as a member.

The White House supports, according to the FinancialTimes for a complete ban on exports, because the current sanctions contain too many loopholes, as a result of which Western technology can easily end up in Russia. According to the newspaper, the proposed total ban contains certain exceptions and includes exemptions for agricultural products and medical supplies, among others.

Tom Kieft