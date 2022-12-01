OM: No room for the use of political instruments, as Brunswijk claimed

The Suriname Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) has responded to Vice President Brunswijk’s statements as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Brunswijk warned President Chan Santokhi and the Forensic Response Team (JIT), do not use state instruments eliminate his entourage and/or his political opponents.

The prosecution stresses that all investigations are conducted on the basis of its constitutional duties. There is no room here for the use of political instruments, as Brunswijk pointed out.

In the case that gave rise to the recent statements in the news, the prosecution indicates that the judicial response team (JRT) is not in charge of the investigation, because Melvin Linscheer previously indicated.

“Without going into too many details about the ongoing criminal investigation, it can be said that three people were insuredthat their detention has been legally controlled by the supervising judge and that a preliminary judicial investigation (OGV) is in progress.

The OM unnecessarily emphasizes that all investigations are conducted objectively and impartially, without regard to persons.



