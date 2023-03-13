Ohio family experiences real-life chemical leak movie: Chemical train derails one mile from home

The film “White Noise”, currently on Netflix, is based on a book by American bestselling author Don DeLillo (86) from 1985, published in Dutch under the title “Witte Ruis”. DeLillo is also known for books such as “Underworld” and, more recently, “The Silence.”

In the book and film, the Gladney family of Ohio are forced to flee their home after a chemical leak from a train car releases a damaging black cloud over the area. Later, they return home and attempt to resume their normal lives. DeLillo published the book shortly after the Bhopal chemical disaster in India, which killed nearly 4,000 people.

That fiction and reality can coexist and sometimes even merge, proves once again the fate of the American family Ratner. Ben and Lindsay Ratner and their four children Lilly, Izzy, Simon and Brodie acted as extras in the film. Less than two years later, they are living their role in the film in real life, much to their dismay.

A week ago, a train derailed less than a mile from their home in East Palestine, a community of nearly 5,000 in Ohio, not far from the Pennsylvania border in the northern states. -United. And just like the Gladney family in the movie, they had to flee their home because of the chemical spills.