Official: ID Volkswagen. Buzz LWB Gets More Space and More Range (2023)

More than a year ago, Volkswagen closed the curtain on the ID. Buzz, and there was secretly something wrong with it. It didn’t matter how much the Germans called their big EV “Buzz”; with five seats, it wasn’t much more of a bus than, say, a Passat. This meant, for example, that large families or shuttle services looking for an electric alternative still had to turn to the competition… Until now.

From ballroom to seven-seater

This is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB, and that name immediately reveals how you can tell it apart from the outside. This ‘LWB’ stands for ‘Long Wheel Base’, and so there’s an extra 25 centimeters between the two axles, good for a total length of just under 5 meters. Yet everything remains well-proportioned, as a longer sliding door saves designers from having to add a few decimeters of bare bodywork. At the top, the larger dimensions even bring a nice plus, because the panoramic sunroof you’ll find there is the largest that Volkswagen has ever installed. In addition, it does not need a curtain, because the “smart glass” can be electrically dimmed.

The biggest gain is of course inside, where you no longer have to settle for five seats. This way you can change the ID. Buzz LWB can also be configured as a six-seater with individual seats and armrests, or as a seven-seater with a three-seater center seat and two rear seats. Of course, they can simply be folded down, and with just the front seats in place, a 2,469-litre ballroom is created. Behind the second row of seats, there are 1,340 liters left and, with all seven seats in an upright position, the trunk volume is reduced to 306 liters. Plus, the cabin not only offers more space, but also more tech, as Volkswagen immediately gives it its latest infotainment system with — imagine — illuminated touch strips.

Up to 460 kilometers of range

Speaking of technology updates, the ID. Buzz LWB is worth a look. Not only is there the 77 kWh battery that we already knew from the short variant, but the longer wheelbase now also offers space for an 86 kWh battery. The longer version should travel up to 460 kilometers instead of the previous 420 kilometers, and then the battery can also be charged faster. For example, the fast charging capacity increases from 170 to 200 kW, with which you should be able to fill up from 10% to 80% charge in just 25 minutes at the right charging station.

This extra range is due to the ID. Buzz LWB not only because of its bigger battery. In addition, Volkswagen also mounts its more efficient electric motor on the rear axle, which brings power to 286 hp and 560 Nm of torque. With that, the electric van sprints to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, and a GTX version with even more power and four-wheel drive will follow. It does the same lap in just 6.4 seconds, but that will have to wait until 2024. There’s also no pricing yet, as Volkswagen won’t start sales until January next year.