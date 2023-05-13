Octopus attraction Slagaren remains incomplete for years: ‘other things have higher priority’

Today, 3:23 p.m

Amusement Park One of the attractions in Slagern has been incomplete for many years. Octopus Mill El Torito was given a new theme in 2016 based on the rocky terrain in the United States. Since then, a large boulder has stood at the center of the attraction, topped with a large cowboy hat. The striking colossus will be removed in 2021.

At first it appeared that maintenance work was being carried out, but two years later the set piece has not returned. A spokesperson told Loopings that the boulder was removed at the time due to doubts about its origin.

“It didn’t look the way we wanted it to.”, the speaker explains. Currently, it looks like empty construction. For now, it will stay that way. “Finalizing it is on our agenda, but there are other things with higher priority at the moment.”

Bulls

El Torito is a polyp type attraction built in 1973 by renowned manufacturer Schwarzkopf. Earlier it was called Octopus. After the most recent update, the gondolas look like bulls instead of fish.