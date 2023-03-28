Do you know how many people live in Dordrecht with a record player? Probably a lot, because the LP is so popular. If you’re one of those enthusiasts, you should block Saturday, April 22 on your agenda. Then there’s Record Store Day.

Advertisement Loading…

On Record Store Day you can visit Get Back Music and Velvet Music for a fun event. On that day the business turns into a small stage for a day where artists perform. Is one of your favorite artists on stage? Then of course you can ask for autographs too!

Record Store Day in Dordrecht

Dordrecht residents collecting registrations must visit the Voorstraat on April 22. Both things are very close to each other. During Record Store Day, you’ll buy records that are only available then. You can find some special LPs there! Get Back Music is open from 11am to 5pm. Velvet Music from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Global phenomenon

Record Store Day isn’t just for employees and enthusiasts of these Dordrecht businesses Big deal, because it is celebrated all over the world. The event was established in 2007 in Baltimore, USA. It has now grown into a major event celebrated in over two thousand record stores in 23 countries. There are over a hundred shops to visit in the Netherlands. If you prefer a different store, you can travel to Velvet Toner in Rotterdam.

Advertisement Loading…

Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam

It’s not yet known which artists you’ll see at Get Back Music and Velvet Music this time around, but chances are they’ll be big names. In previous years, De Staat, Kensington, Eefje de Visser, Typhoon, DeWolff and Floor Jansen, among others, have dedicated themselves to Record Store Day. International ambassadors include Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica.