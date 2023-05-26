NOS Sport continues with two new presenters

OUR Sports has decided to let two new presenters work for the next two months. Suse van Kleef and Jeroen Latinhouwers appear in the photo in the summer, reports the LIT.

Women’s World Cup

Van Kleef will be used for the Women’s World Championship which will take place in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20. Every day the LIT a match on television, with Van Kleef partly responsible for presenting. The other part is made by Gert van ‘t Hof.

Enthusiasm at Van Kleef van Latinhouwers

Further presentation work is planned for Jeroen Latinhouwers. It will stream during the busy months of June, July, August and September OUR Sports Studios And Summer news from NOS Sports may be seen. Latinhouwers will start the new role in late June, which he says he is looking forward to.

“So much so that I temporarily put my radio work on the back burner,” says Latinhouwers. “I’ve never done this before, but this time I will. Sport is a common thread in my life: as a practitioner, as an enthusiast and also professionally. I worked as a sports journalist for several years and it is more than pleasant to do a brief follow-up of this period.

Van Kleef is also looking forward to his new challenge. “These are the special tournaments I’m looking forward to. I’m really looking forward to a month of top-level world football and telling all the stories that make the sport so interesting,” said the presenter, who is part club for several years. LIT sit.

Will Brobbey score a visit to FC Twente? 2.60 *Ratings are subject to change.