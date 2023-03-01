Norbert 444 FHANA Horse of the Year 2022

Norbert 444 Studbook Sport Preferent AAA has been named Horse of the Year at FHANA, the subsidiary association of KFPS in North America. In 2022, Norbert received 444,102 points from the FHANA Stallion Calculator which looks at results during annual inspections and thus awards points to every First Premium, IBOP score, Ster, Crown and Model mares of that year.

Norbert 444 Sport Preferent AAA is known for the good offspring he has produced over the years and 2022 has been no different in this regard when it comes to their performance. From stallion inspections to mare shows, every inspection shows that his offspring are performing well. He is truly one of those rare stallions that only shows up once every few years and has a big effect on the breed.

Six sons, five finalized

It all started in January at the Stallion Show when three Norbert mothers saw sons selected for stallion selection. In 2022, two more of Norbert’s 6 approved sons, Menne 496 and Rommert 498, also received permanent approval in addition to Hessel 480, Hette 481 and Julius 486, which received final approval earlier.

Crown mares

Norbert started the year well in the United States with Marieke van de Egberdina Hoeve Ster Sport AA who received a first bonus and became champion of the day in Hanford, California. At the American inspections, there were still 15 mares that obtained the Ster title with two first primes and thirteen second primes. Two other mares obtained the crown and the provisional crown. The young stallions are not to be outdone with seven young Norbert stallions winning the Ster title. To close out the year in the USA, East Tineke of Swan Lake (Norbert x Wierd) became Provisional Crown, Junior Champion and Reserve Overall Champion at the Mare Show.

Foreign breeding

In Hungary, Stal Bellefleur Star AA, a fan of Feline, won the FEI Young Horse World Championships and placed 8th at the World Championships. It was the first time that a Friesian horse took part in this international competition. In Mexico, Norbert’s daughter, Tite J., achieved a first premium and became champion at the La Capela inspection.

Source: Phryso