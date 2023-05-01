Nintendo game designer explains why ‘The Super Mario Bros. The Movie’ is doing so well



The Super Mario Bros. The film has already been shown in theaters for a while and is doing very well. Game designer Shigeru Miyamoto explains how previous mixed reviews ultimately led to the big hit.

By opening weekend, it was clear the film was much better than its 1993 predecessor and it was already a box office success. Yet the two movies have one thing in common and that’s the mediocre score on Rotten Tomatoes. They both have a “rotten” score.

A bad score led to success

During an interview with the Japanese press, Miyamoto explained how the films exceeded his expectations and why the initial poor reactions led to the successes.

“Of course I had expectations, but they were definitely exceeded. Sometimes it takes a bit of luck, of course. I think the bad reviews actually sparked more awareness and more attention. from the media.”

Reason for review

The criticism was mostly that it was a simple and predictable story, too rushed, and had too many easter eggs in it. It soon became clear that the public was not bothered by this.

We don’t know much about a possible sequel yet. There were already rumors before the movie was released that there would be a Donkey Kong spin-off. So not much clear for the rest. For now it is The Super Mario Bros. Movie At least we can still see it in the cinema.