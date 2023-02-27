Nineteen years in prison required for Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya | Abroad

According to state media, prosecutors in Belarus are asking for 19 years in prison for expatriate opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory after the 2020 presidential elections. She is charged with, among other things, high treason and of founding and leading an extremist organization.

Besides Tikhanovskaya, 40, four of her supporters have been charged. They too are in exile to escape oppression and persecution. Nineteen years in prison were also required against one of them. Prosecutors want 12 years in prison for the other defendants.

Tikhanovskaya was the main opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko in the 2020 elections. Both claimed victory. The opposition accused Lukashenko of fraud and massive protests erupted and were brutally suppressed. The day after the election, activists, journalists and political opponents were arrested.

Long prison sentences

Several critics have since been sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Tichanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania, called the trial against her a “farce” and said it goes without saying that she should also be sentenced to a long prison term. She took part in the elections replacing her husband Sergei Tikhanovski. He was arrested before the elections and later sentenced to eighteen years in prison.

Lukashenko came to power in Belarus almost thirty years ago. He is also called the last dictator of Europe. His government is both politically and financially dependent on Russia. Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to attack Ukraine from Belarus last year.

