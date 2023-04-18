New public broadcaster trio gets controversial Twitter/Villamedia label

Lars Pasveer — Monday, April 17, 2023, 4:56 p.m. | 0 comment, join the conversation

Twitter has labeled several major public broadcasters as government-funded. Broadcasters are concerned that people think governments also determine the journalistic journey.

Twitter currently uses more than one label: after complaints from the BBC, they were labeled “state-funded”. We do not know why there are several labels.

According to TechCrunch The Twitter accounts of Australian Broadcasting Company, Special Broadcasting Service (also Australian, ed.), RNZ of New Zealand, SR Ekot and SVT of Sweden and TV3.cat of Catalonia are now tagged.

FYI: The ABC is a state-funded broadcaster governed by the ABC Charter which is enshrined in legislation. For more than 90 years, the ABC has always been and remains an independent media organization, free from political and commercial interests. — ABC News (@abcnews) April 17, 2023

The Dutch NOS (with 1.7 million followers) and NPO accounts are currently untagged.

SBS and ABC say in a press release that they prefer the label “funded by public money”. US public broadcaster NPR protested the “government funded” label and recently decided not to post anything via Twitter.