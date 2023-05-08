New law: the reproduction of embryos for research will soon be possible

In the Netherlands, embryo culture is now only allowed for pregnancy treatments, such as IVF treatments. Any surplus embryos – the embryos that remain after IVF – can be used for research. But the reproduction of embryos, for purely scientific purposes, is prohibited.

“Extremely frustrating”

The ChristenUnie in particular strongly opposes the cultivation of embryos for research. This Christian party considers each embryo, even shortly after fertilization, as a living being. It is against the party to cultivate it only for research purposes and then destroy it.