New California wildfire destroys at least 4,000 acres of wildlife in 9 hours

ONS News• today, 12:14

A new wildfire in the US state of California has destroyed more than 4,000 acres of wildlife in less than nine hours. The fire near Yosemite National Park started yesterday and is spreading rapidly. Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control.

People living near the burning area were evacuated. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Large clouds of smoke above the nature reserve are visible from afar.

Due to high temperatures and drought, the dense vegetation of the region is vulnerable to fires. Strong winds and low humidity made it difficult to extinguish the fire. The wind has now died down.

This is one of the biggest forest fires this year:

Almost two weeks ago, a great fire in Yosemite Park itself. The fire then approached the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 redwoods. Many of these giant trees are thousands of years old. Firefighters eventually managed to save the trees.

Until July of this year, it didn’t seem so bad with serious wildfires in California, but this fire puts an end to that, writes climatologist Daniel Swain of the University of California. Twitter. Western State has an annual forest fire seasonbut records have been broken in recent years.

August and September 2020 saw the largest wildfires in California history since 1932, when measurements began. Last year, the state faced the second the biggest forest fire one day.

Protect the giant sequoias

Even before the new fire started yesterday, the US forest management organization announced that it was taking additional measures to prevent the redwoods to protect against fires. In the coming weeks, the undergrowth around the world’s tallest trees will need to be cleared so that the trees are better protected against future wildfires.