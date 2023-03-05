Netflix Shares ‘YOU’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

The first five episodes of the fourth season of “YOU” are on Netflix. And it must be admitted: we immediately looked at them all. Unfortunately, we now have to wait a few weeks for the second set of episodes. And Netflix has already shared the trailer for these episodes.

Warning: this article contains some spoilers for season 4 of ‘YOU’

Season 4 of YOU

In season 4 of YOU, Joe swapped the United States for Great Britain, where he now works as a university professor under the name “Jonathan”. He moved to Europe to find his great love Marianne, but when he found her, she ran away. Joe actually wanted to start a new life, but soon finds himself embroiled in a messy situation where it seems someone is trying to trick him. They probably know about Joe’s past.

Exciting trailer

To prepare for the second part of season 4, Netflix has shared the trailer. And this is a special moment. It seems love is back. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a while before we know exactly what it is. The second part can be viewed on Netflix from March 9.

