Netflix is ​​not allowed to charge for account sharing

Wait a bit before transferring Netflix profiles of exes, ex-roommates, and defaulters, because Netflix might change its mind. It wants to charge money for sharing accounts outside the household from 2023. However, the Consumers Association says the streaming service is not allowed at all.

Consumer Association The Consumers Association says Netflix has no footing to stand on. “According to European rules, subscriptions to streaming services simply travel with you, even after 14 days.” So if you don’t live in the US, but your main address in the app is just in the Netherlands, Netflix shouldn’t charge extra. In Europe legislation reads: “When you are in another EU country, you have the right to access your paid online subscriptions just like at home. For example, if you pay for an online TV subscription at home, you can watch and download the same movies and TV series as at home while on vacation in another EU country. Netflix wants to save, among other things, the IP address and the device number which uses Netflix and thus also where. You can still Netflix on the train, but if you’re not on the known IP address within two weeks, there’s a good chance Netflix will designate your device as “other household”, which means you’ll have to Pay an extra fee. Netflix wants to prevent account sharing between households, so that more people take out their own subscriptions and therefore more money comes in.

New strategy It did so initially because it suffered a lot from other emerging streaming services. The first half of this year saw the streaming service go off in droves for the first time in a decade: 1 million people canceled their subscriptions. However, this week it turned out that a very large number of subscribers were added in the third quarter of this year: 2.4 million units, thanks to Jeffrey Dahmer and Stranger Things, among others. Despite these additional customers, Netflix does not seem to be deviating from its new strategy. Even a cheaper subscription with advertising that Netflix itself has not supported all these years, will now come. Not yet in the Netherlands, but initially in other countries for 5-6 euros per month. But then you won’t be able to download any more content, you’ll see 5 minutes of ads per hour, and you won’t be able to see all the content in the regular Red N library. Netflix has not yet responded to the Consumers Association.

