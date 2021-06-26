Netflix and Jerry Seinfeld (Bee Movie) Make Popular Breakfast Pop-Tarts Movie



Jerry Seinfeld has been busy on stage for over a decade with his jokes about Pop-Tarts, an incredibly popular breakfast snack from the United States. However, The Joker doesn’t think that’s enough and is now going to make it a full movie for Netflix.

Seinfeld is coming up with a new comedy on Pop-Tarts and will direct it himself. He will also play a leading role there. The film, Not frosted is about the origin of tasty pastries.

Seinfeld-reünie

Seinfeld wrote the screenplay for Not frosted with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, who previously worked with him on the hit TV series Seinfeld and the animated film by Seinfeld Bee movie (2007).

Seinfeld himself explains how the idea came about: “I was sitting at home and only seeing cranky faces on TV, so I decided to do something light and bland. Next, my Pop-Tarts article from my last Netflix show is suddenly become a huge, crazy comedy. “

A Pop-Tart is a Kellogg’s pastry created in 1964. It consists of a sweet filling enclosed in a thicker crust. The snack should be reheated in a toaster. Pop-Tarts are Kellogg’s best-selling product, with over 2 billion baked goods sold each year.