National coach of Spanish soccer players fends off rebel players
National coach Jorge Vilda of the Spanish Soccer Players has not selected the fifteen players who indicated earlier this month that they no longer wanted to play under him. Vilda has called up 23 players for games against Sweden and the United States on October 3 and 11.
In an email to Spanish federation RFEF last week, the players reported that the situation under the coach was damaging their emotional state and their health. The Spanish FA sided with Vilda and condemned the players for questioning her position. Barcelona players Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Sandra Panos and Aitana Bonmatí weren’t selected. Also, among others, Ona Batlle and Lucía García of Manchester United and Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri of Manchester City are absent from the selection.
The best player Alexia Putellas had supported her teammates, but she is currently injured. Jenni Hermoso and defender Irene Paredes, who had not sent a letter to the Spanish federation but supported the rebellious players, were also not invited.
The Spanish Football Federation RFEF did not reveal the identity of the fifteen players. The association says it fully supports the coach and that players can only return to the squad if they have acknowledged their mistake and asked for forgiveness.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”