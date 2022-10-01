In an email to Spanish federation RFEF last week, the players reported that the situation under the coach was damaging their emotional state and their health. The Spanish FA sided with Vilda and condemned the players for questioning her position. Barcelona players Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Sandra Panos and Aitana Bonmatí weren’t selected. Also, among others, Ona Batlle and Lucía García of Manchester United and Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri of Manchester City are absent from the selection.