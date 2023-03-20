National coach Koeman thinks World Cup expansion is a bad development
Ronald Koeman doesn’t think it’s a good development that 48 countries can participate in the next World Cup. The national coach of Orange thinks that the extension of the world championship will jeopardize the holidays of his players.
“I think the fact that more countries are allowed to participate is bad for the players. Because it means that the agenda will be even busier and the tournament will last ten more days,” Koeman said during an interview. press conference in Zeist. “You talk about the players’ holidays. It doesn’t stop.”
Last week, FIFA announced that the next World Cup, in 2026 in Canada, the United States and Mexico, will contain 104 matches. Forty days are allocated for the tournament.
A few days after the announcement of this news, Gianni Infantino was re-elected president of the world football association. Koeman preferred to keep quiet about it. “I have too few ideas about it to take a clear position. It’s part of the KNVB,” said the national coach. “I prefer not to talk about these kinds of issues and I think I should focus on the footballing part. Because that’s what I’m the national coach for.”
Koeman is preparing with Orange for the first two games of the European Championship qualifying cycle. France are the opponents in Paris on Friday and on Monday their team will face Gibraltar in Rotterdam.
