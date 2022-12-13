The blue check marks have been distributed by Twitter in a “corrupt and absurd” way in recent years, according to Musk, tweeted the billionaire tonight. Twitter will now refer to affected profiles as “Legacy Verified Accounts”.

After taking over Twitter for $44 billion, Musk announced he wanted to get rid of the blue checkmarks in the then form. Instead, anyone who has one Paid Blue subscription to Twitter took such a check should get.

Abuse of paid checks

When this was entered, the status became the checkmark immediately abused: celebrities, politicians and companies have been impersonated on a large scale by people who paid such an endorsement ticket and then changed their username to look like that of a real famous person or company.

The Twitter Blue subscription service has become the next abandonedbut since monday Available again for users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. People who follow through the Twitter app on their iPhone or iPad pay morebecause Twitter must pay a 30% commission to Apple for this.