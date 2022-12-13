Musk: Twitter’s original blue ticks will disappear in a few months
The blue check marks have been distributed by Twitter in a “corrupt and absurd” way in recent years, according to Musk, tweeted the billionaire tonight. Twitter will now refer to affected profiles as “Legacy Verified Accounts”.
After taking over Twitter for $44 billion, Musk announced he wanted to get rid of the blue checkmarks in the then form. Instead, anyone who has one Paid Blue subscription to Twitter took such a check should get.
Abuse of paid checks
When this was entered, the status became the checkmark immediately abused: celebrities, politicians and companies have been impersonated on a large scale by people who paid such an endorsement ticket and then changed their username to look like that of a real famous person or company.
The Twitter Blue subscription service has become the next abandonedbut since monday Available again for users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. People who follow through the Twitter app on their iPhone or iPad pay morebecause Twitter must pay a 30% commission to Apple for this.
Controls
Twitter thinks it has a solution to prevent the abuse of paid blue checkmarks. Users must provide a phone number and each account is verified by an employee before a check is issued. Then, for example, we check if the account does not imitate people or companies. Additionally, accounts must have been active within the last 30 days to be eligible for a Twitter Blue subscription and must be over 90 days old.
Additionally, subscribers temporarily lose their checkmark if they change their name, username, or profile picture. A Twitter employee must then first verify the account before the tick is activated again.
