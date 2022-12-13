Much more accurate weather forecasts thanks to the new satellite

Better anticipate

In addition, Meteosat-12 has a sharper eye. The satellite can zoom into the sky with much more detail. This will provide a huge amount of weather data.

Thanks to the satellite – which has been in the works since 2006 – more reliable and accurate weather forecasts are possible, says Raymond Sluiter of the Netherlands National Space Agency (officially the Netherlands Space Office), the organization responsible for the policy. national space. “Because we receive more images from space, we can better understand the development of extreme weather events, even on a small geographic scale, such as cities.”

“The autumn wind, for example, is associated with severe thunderstorms that develop locally. With Meteosat-12, we can observe them earlier,” says Sluiter. This makes it easier to anticipate severe storms, such as Storm Eunice, which killed four people in the Netherlands earlier this year.