Motorcycle rider Bendsneyder in Austin third in Moto2 for the first time
Bendsneyder had his best qualifying of the season in Texas. He started on the second row, from fourth place, but had to give up a lot of places on the first lap. The Pertamina Mandalika team rider dropped to fourteenth place.
Then Bendsneyder stepped forward again. He gained place for place and on the final corner he moved from sixth to third behind winner Pedro Acosta of Spain and Italian Tony Arbolino. He was greeted with loud cheers by his team.
Bendsneyder’s best Moto2 result to date has been fifth place twice. He succeeded in 2021 at the French Grand Prix and last year at the TT in Assen. In this race last year, he was in third place for a long time, but simply could not maintain this position. Bendsneyder also finished third twice in his debut season in Moto3 in 2016.
“To be honest, I don’t have many words for it,” said an emotional Bendsneyder. “My grandfather passed away two days ago. It’s for him. It’s been a long road to get here. That’s why I’m so emotional. I thank my parents and my grandfather, he helped today.”
Bendsneyder took 16 championship points. The motorcycle rider has yet to score points this season. He crashed in the opening race in Portugal, then finished 22nd in the rain in Argentina. Zonta van den Goorbergh finished in seventeenth place and therefore remained outside the points.
