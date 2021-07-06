Morocco is one of four Arab countries, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan normalizing relations with Israel. The kingdom is reportedly planning to open an embassy in Tel Aviv. The Kingdom plans to turn the fully renovated liaison office into an embassy.

Morocco continues its normalization process with Israel. In this sense, the US website says it plans to soon turn the Moroccan embassy liaison office in Tel Aviv into an official embassy. Axios.com.

The media notes that this process may be “the first definite result of the Biden administration’s efforts to advance normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab world since the Trump era.” “The Moroccans plan to announce the decision on the embassy soon, but the Moroccan Foreign Ministry has refused to comment on the decision.”

Under US auspices, Morocco normalized its diplomatic relations with Israel last December in exchange for Washington recognizing the Moroccan character of the Sahara. Morocco is the fourth Arab country to open a new diplomatic chapter with the Jewish state, after the United Arab Emirates on August 13, 2020, Bahrain on September 11, 2020 and Sudan on October 23, 2020. Israel has reopened its role as a representative in Morocco, 20 years after it closed.