Tropical Storm Freddy claimed more than 400 lives in Malawi and Mozambique. The storm was already raging in the area at the end of February, but hit again last weekend.

The tropical storm made landfall in southern Africa in late February. After the storm had calmed down for a while, the region had to deal with the storm again last weekend.

At the end of February, the storm had already killed 27 people in Mozambique and Madagascar. Another 53 people were killed in Mozambique last weekend. In Malawi, 326 people died from the storm.

The cyclone has now moved away, but it is still raining heavily in parts of Malawi. The country’s government fears more landslides and floods in the region.

Mozambique also had to deal with a lot of rain. There has been more rainfall in recent weeks than normally falls in a year. Some hard-to-reach communities are thus completely cut off from the outside world. Emergency services are trying to get to disaster areas by boat, among other things.

Freddy is a long lasting striking storm

What is striking about Storm Freddy is not only that it has hit twice, but also that it has been going on for a long time. The storm started more than a month ago off the coast of Australia. At the end of February, the storm arrived in southern Africa.