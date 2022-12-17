Monster movie ‘Troll’ breaks new record for Netflix

Cinema news – The film is Netflix’s most popular foreign language film of all time.

On the surface, a simple story about waking a monster from its millennial slumber. However, it is so well done that audiences unanimously find it a great movie.

Many wanted to know what would happen to the characters who have to fight a monster heading towards Oslo. Two weeks after the film’s release, it has been streamed for no less than 128 million hours. This makes Troll became Netflix’s highest-grossing foreign-language film.

Global success

Moreover, the film is in the Netflix top 10 of no less than 93 countries, including Norway, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

If you want to know if you agree with the rest of the audience, you can Troll broadcast on netflix.

