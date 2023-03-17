Microsoft unveils AI features for Office: “Copilot for your work”

Microsoft recently added OpenAI’s GPT artificial intelligence technology to the Bing search engine. NOW follow Office applications such as Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Applications will use the new, improved GPT-4, in a feature Microsoft calls “Copilot.” This name immediately sums up what the AI ​​will do: the user stays ahead, but will soon work faster and more efficiently, promises Microsoft.

Copilot is a new window in applications from Microsoft. Users enter a command, for example, “Create a proposal based on yesterday’s grades.” In Word, Copilot can also advance a text, which is then modified, completed and improved by the user. “Sometimes Copilot will get it right, other times it will make useful mistakes, but it will always help you move forward,” Microsoft said.