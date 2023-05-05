Microsoft makes the chatbot smarter and accessible to everyone

Microsoft’s Bing Chat had been available for several months, but only for a limited group of users. NOW reports the company that the chatbot can be tested by anyone, as long as they sign in with a Microsoft account.

The chatbot can also provide a more visual answer to your questions. Previously, each question was answered with paragraphs of text, but now you can also view an explanatory video, a map or a graph, for example. This gives Bing Chat more ways to clarify something for you.

More tightly integrated

Bing Chat is also more tightly integrated with the Edge web browser. Where you previously had to start a conversation over and over again, Edge now remembers previous conversations. As a result, you can also ask questions at any time about something you started talking about earlier.

The chatbot will be open to outside app creators and developers. This allows them to create integrations that can make the search crawler smarter. Microsoft also talks about a long list of small improvements, such as an easier sharing function and support for more than a hundred languages ​​when creating an image.