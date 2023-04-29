Microsoft launches AI image generation tool
The new web app MicrosoftDesigner is free to try as a “public preview”. Users only need to be signed in to their Microsoft account to get started. According to the software company, the tool helps users “enhance their creative workflows.”
Users can generate images for social media posts, presentations, posters and invitations by writing commands. Animated images can also be created, such as moving backgrounds or texts with automatic transitions.
OpenAI technique
Microsoft Designer uses for this the technology of the famous AI image generator Dall-E 2 from OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested billions in OpenAI and is also using the company’s AI models in the Bing search engine’s chatbot and a range of new AI features in Office.
Also descriptions and hashtags
Microsoft Designer can generate descriptions and hashtags in addition to images. The app can also make it easy to adapt designs to different image formats of popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Other options will follow later, such as automatically generating object-based images and automatically removing or adding backgrounds.
Microsoft had already announced the arrival of the design application at the end of last year. According to Microsoft CEO Bryan Rognier, the AI models used have “improved steadily” in recent months. The tool will eventually be available through the Microsoft 365 service.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”