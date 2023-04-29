Microsoft launches AI image generation tool

The new web app MicrosoftDesigner is free to try as a “public preview”. Users only need to be signed in to their Microsoft account to get started. According to the software company, the tool helps users “enhance their creative workflows.”

Users can generate images for social media posts, presentations, posters and invitations by writing commands. Animated images can also be created, such as moving backgrounds or texts with automatic transitions.

OpenAI technique

Microsoft Designer uses for this the technology of the famous AI image generator Dall-E 2 from OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested billions in OpenAI and is also using the company’s AI models in the Bing search engine’s chatbot and a range of new AI features in Office.