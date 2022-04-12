Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff: ‘It doesn’t matter where we race for most fans’

Toto Wolff isn’t concerned about the disappearance of classic Formula 1 circuits and says fans won’t be bothered by that either. Last month the Las Vegas Grand Prix was announced and with it the United States currently has three races in the country.

Formula 1 is trying to establish itself in the United States. The sport gained popularity with the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive. From next year there will be three races in the country and fans fear that this will ultimately come at the expense of traditional circuits, such as Spa-Francorchamps or Monaco. If the sport, which is in American hands, does in fact opt ​​for new circuits over the classics, the Mercedes team boss expects no problems from the fans.

“The place plays a supporting role for the viewer”

In front of motorsport-total.com said the Mercedes man: “It’s great that we have two more events in America besides Austin. Especially with Miami and Las Vegas, it doesn’t get much better.” He therefore views the new positions with great enthusiasm and does not share the concerns of the traditional Formula 1 fan. “For the viewers, the place only plays a supporting role anyway. For most fans who follow Formula 1 on TV or via social media, no matter where we race. That’s my opinion,” says Wolff. He draws a comparison: “Baku is not a traditional race, but it’s a fantastic place. And the local fans love it. And you see it here (in Melbourne), there’s a big turnout.”

‘Not only financially attractive circuits’

The Formula 1 racing venue depends on the owners of motorsport’s premier class. He will strike a balance between keeping traditional fans happy, but also wants to offer newcomers a helping hand. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is hoping to strike that balance and according to Wolff he is doing well so far. “I think Stefano is doing a great job of finding a balance between interesting new places that are not only attractive from a financial point of view, but also serve to attract new audiences,” says Wolff. So he can only draw one conclusion: “Stefano has done a very good job so far.”