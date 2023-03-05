Meghan and Harry fired nanny after overnight ‘incident’

Harry and Meghan didn’t initially plan to have a babysitter for their children, but decided to after Archie was born. This babysitter has not been employed for a long time, because after an incident in the middle of the night, the nanny was fired…

First babysitter

Shortly after the birth of their son Archie, Meghan and Harry finally decided to hire a babysitter. After all, Meghan’s mother, Doria, had returned to the United States, so childcare for her was no longer an option.

Just two days after the first nanny was hired, she was fired again. According to royalty geeks Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan and Harry didn’t have a good experience with the first babysitter. That’s what the experts say in their book find freedom. “They decided to hire a night nurse to set up a sleep schedule and be an extra helper,” the authors write in their book. “But their time with the nanny was short. Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night because she was unprofessional and irresponsible.

Incident

The authors do not say exactly what the incident involved. But after that bad experience, Meghan and Harry found it hard to trust another new babysitter. They hired someone again, but still got up every night to check on Archie. “None of them liked sleeping through the night without checking on Archie regularly.”

Babysitter number two was fired again after a few weeks because of this. After that, someone was hired again as a nanny, but for the day. It eventually became a success, also because this babysitter didn’t live in the house with the family. “Harry and Meghan agreed that they did not want their house to be full of staff. Harry had seen this situation in William and did not want the same for his family,” the royalty insiders write.

hero role

“He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, the three of them were in the house. Comfortable and private. This new plan went well and Meghan was very happy with the babysitter number three, Lorren Khumalo. Meghan herself has talked about her on their own Netflix show. That Lorren was important as Archie’s babysitter was also apparent from Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes. In this, she said Lorren played a hero role when Archie’s baby room was on fire.

“Tears rolled down Lauren’s cheeks. She should have put Archie to bed, but thought, “You know what, I’m going to get something to eat downstairs first.” She was from Zimbabwe and often carried Archie in a sling on her back, her instincts telling her to take him with her while she went downstairs to get a snack. By the time she came downstairs, the crèche caught fire. There was no fire alarm. Someone smelled something burning in the hallway and walked in, the fire was put out. Archie would have slept there,” Meghan said on her podcast last year.

Source: Mirror UK | Image: NL Image