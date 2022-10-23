With videoMax Verstappen had an excellent general to qualify for the United States Grand Prix. The Dutchman was significantly faster than the competition in the third and final free practice with a good last lap.

Number two Charles Leclerc ran aground more than three tenths behind the Dutchman. In addition, it was announced during the session that the Monegasque will have to suffer a ten-place grid penalty tomorrow, due to an engine change. It was previously clear that Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, will be down five places on Sunday.

This only increases Verstappen’s chances of starting the race from pole position. Qualifying will start at midnight (Dutch time). The race is tomorrow at 9 p.m. With a victory, Verstappen, who is already certain of his second world title, equals the record of Michael Schumacher and Sébastien Vettel. They once won thirteen races in one season.

On Friday, not everything went as planned for Verstappen at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. In the first free practice, he set the second fastest time (behind Sainz), but then complained of a lack of grip. During the training that followed, new Pirelli tires were tested and therefore little relevant data could be collected. Verstappen quickly gave up and struck up a conversation in the paddock with Brad Pitt.

The Red Bull driver showed what he has to offer on the technical circuit on Saturday. Just before the end of practice, he clocked 1m35.825s. This made him 0.320 seconds faster than Leclerc, who had bettered Verstappen’s best time not long before. Sainz was 0.446 seconds behind the Dutchman. Pérez finished fourth just over half a second ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

© Pro Shots / Michael Potts







© Pro Shots / Michael Potts

