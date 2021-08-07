Masked Singer contestant decides to take off his mask during the show
Also in America The masked singer a real cabinet of curiosities. For example, a crocodile, a seahorse, a gremlin, and an alien baby jump across the stage. The idea is exactly the same as with us: the masked participants sing a song, give some clues and in the end it’s up to the audience to vote against someone. Those who have to return home can reveal themselves.
In the second episode of the fourth season, however, things turned out a little differently. Here, the Gremlin decided for himself that he had had enough. Shortly after her performance, the judges were allowed to guess who was in the costume, but the answer came prematurely. “I want to take this mask off now,” the monster said. It made quite a bit of noise in the room. “We’ve lost control. It’s the Gremlin show,” was all host Nick Cannon could say.
And so it followed, for the first time in the history of The masked singer, a revelation without elimination … and suddenly actor Micky Rourke appeared on stage. His statement? “It’s way too hot.
Where they’ve already finished with season four in the United States, we’ve started season two of. in the Netherlands last week The masked singer. Viewers saw how the firebird must have left the stage and it turned out to be none other than Willeke Alberti. Below, she recounts her adventure.
