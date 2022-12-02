Maryame Atiq Ez-zity, 24, made her debut for the Moroccan women’s national team. The Moroccan-born player, who has lived in Veguellina, Spain since the age of five, trained with the local team before joining Atlas Leeuwinnen.

Maryame started playing football almost two decades ago when women’s football was not very popular or well known. She was the first girl to play for Veguellina. She then played successively for Trobajo, Ponferradina, Parquesol, San Pío and Unión Viera. “I was trained in Veguellina and I liked it a lot because I played with people of my class. It was the ideal stadium to play football”, recalls Maryame. She left the club after reaching the age of a cadet.

Now the 24-year-old has been called up for the Moroccan national team and recently made his debut in a friendly against Ireland. The Moroccan women’s football team qualified for the final of a World Cup for the first time in its history. The world championship will be held in New Zealand in 2023. “I received an unexpected phone call and was pleasantly surprised. In the first friendly match, I was substituted in the 75th minute. But it was very exciting,” she said.

At this World Cup in 2023, Morocco is in a group with Germany, Costa Rica and South Korea. “Of course, I will work hard and give everything to be with the best in the world in this meeting. I am doubly happy, for me and for my father, who loves football. My parents never held me back, neither in my studies nor in sport, and I was particularly happy that they congratulated me after so much effort in the Moroccan national team,” said Maryame.