During his keynote speech at the BTG Business Event in Noordwijk, internist and president of the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), Marcel Levi, pleaded for closer collaboration between science and IT. According to him, there is still much to be gained to reduce a number of diseases. He says we are already well advanced. “We live in the golden age of medicine. So many things are happening and so many diseases are already much more treatable. »

Levi was one of the speakers at the BTG Business Event at Huis ter Duin in Noordwijk aan Zee, where the winners of the BTG Awards were also announced. In his captivating presentation, Levi gave a number of examples where computer science has helped medical science a lot, such as big data, AI, and machine learning. For example, to accurately determine a clinical picture, but also to predict the number of visitors to a consultation. He also mentions examples where this synergy is very disappointing. For example, with the use of the Watson supercomputer, from which we expected too much later. “Anyway,” he concluded, “health care cannot do without good IT.”

Engaging program

Earlier today, Fruitpunch AI’s Buster Franken spoke about his company, which uses AI and drones to help track poachers in South Africa, among other places. His organization is now active worldwide, with around 1,500 AI engineers in the community helping to solve sustainable and ethical problems.

The well-attended BTG Business Event was closed in the evening by Bas Timmer, who together with his organization Sheltersuit provides homeless people and refugees in a large number of countries with a winter coat with a sleeping bag to zipper. Visitors were very impressed by his story about the background of his organization and spontaneously donated money for a number of these Sheltersuits, with which homeless people can keep warm again in winter.

These three keynotes were part of an inspiring program that examined, among other things, the status of 6G and the opportunities and pitfalls surrounding cybersecurity. Additionally, Petra Claessen, CEO of BTG and BTG Services, announced plans for 2023.