Major earthquake hits Mexico on exact same day as two previous major earthquakes | Abroad

UpdateMexico was hit by a strong earthquake today. The 7.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the western state of Michoacan and, according to witnesses, shook buildings in the capital Mexico City, several hundred kilometers away.



Foreign publishers



Sep 19, 2022



According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, there is a risk of high waves along the 300 kilometer coastline. The epicenter is about 40 kilometers southeast of La Placita de Morelos, at a depth of about 15 kilometers.

At least one person has died. It happened in the port city of Manzanillo when a wall collapsed in a supermarket, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported on Twitter. In Coalcoman, Michoacan, buildings were damaged. A hospital located there was also reportedly damaged.

The earthquake occurred on the exact same day as two previous major earthquakes. On September 19, 1985, more than 10,000 people were killed in a magnitude 8 earthquake. On the same day in 2017, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Chiapas killed more than 350 people.

The text continues below the photo.

People gather in the streets of Mexico City right after the earthquake. ©AP



Simulation

A major earthquake simulation therefore took place in the country today – as every year in memory of the two major earthquakes of September 19. Half an hour after the simulation alarms, a new alarm sounds, a real alarm. The massive earthquake followed around 1:05 p.m. local time.

In Mexico City, buildings shook and many people burst onto the streets. “We thought that was not true! But he is. It’s impressive that the earth is still shaking so hard today,” Karina Suarez, 37, told AFP news agency in the center of the capital.

“It’s that day, there’s something in the nineteenth,” said Ernesto Lanzetta. “September 19 is a day to fear.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

© ANP / EPA



A woman on the street in Mexico City right after the earthquake. ©AFP

