Who doesn’t dream of a beautiful life? To sail on a yacht, stay in luxury hotels, and drive expensive cars for one day. Today, even people with average incomes can afford all these. Dubai is one of the richest and most technologically advanced cities on our planet. Numerous tourists dream of visiting here. But many of them don’t do this, fearing large costs and high prices.

Indeed, Dubai isn’t the cheapest city for living and for traveling. But the tourism sector is actively developing. Therefore, if you decide to taste a beautiful and luxurious life, we want to tell you how to drive a luxury car in the UAE if you certainly can’t afford to buy it. Let’s go!

How to drive a luxury car in Dubai?

Coming to the UAE, many ask this question. Fortunately for these visitors, there are numerous car rental companies. Finding them isn’t a challenge. You can see their ads at the airport or visit their websites. As a rule, such resources have a user-friendly interface, and you can easily check, for instance, Bentley car rental prices in the UAE. Your choice isn’t limited to 2-3 models. Any car rental company will offer you a great selection of luxury and not-so cars.

You can order a vehicle for one or more days or rent it for a professional photo session with a local photographer. In any case, you can hire a luxury car according to your budget and enjoy the beauties of Dubai from the window of an expensive auto.

Is it safe to rent a car in Dubai?

You can completely eliminate the option of fraud when renting a car in the UAE. This country is famous for its low crime rate. Moreover, many rental companies are well known and have a certain reputation. They probably don’t want to ruin it. So, feel free to rent a car online or in one of the offices.

Safety should also include the issue of traffic rules. It’s worth noting that Dubai and other cities in the UAE are famous for their ideal roads. However, it’s best to familiarize yourself with the local traffic rules, driving style and tips. It certainly won’t be superfluous.

What do I need to rent a car?

The standard set for car rental includes a national and international driver’s license, passport, deposit, and international credit card. In addition, you must be over 21 years old and have at least a year of driving experience.

As we said earlier, you can rent a car at the company’s office or on the website. In both cases, you may choose the date and time of supply. You can order a specific car, and it will be waiting for you at the appointed time and place. Convenient, isn’t it?

Before getting into the car, inspect it and make sure it’s in good condition. Pay special attention to scratches, dents, and other defects. They should be noted in the acceptance certificate — one copy for each side. It won’t be superfluous to photograph everything or even take a video (including the fuel level).

How to return a rented car?

Here some companies have several nuances. If you return the car an hour later, you will have to pay for another day. However, it depends on the car rental company. After all, you can always try to negotiate.

The second point is the place of delivery. If you leave the car in a place different from where you picked it up, you may be asked to pay extra. However, when planning a complex route with a departure from another airport and traveling with friends, you can also explain to the manager a situation and make an agreement.

What else do I need to know?

If you decide to rent a luxury car for at least one day, you should also study well the issue regarding parking, toll roads, and insurance.

As for parking lots, they are both paid and free. The latter, of course, is less. Renting a luxury car doesn’t exempt you from paying parking fees.

There are many toll roads in the Emirates. This point should also be taken into account when planning a route. Some companies already include this in the rental price. But everything needs to be clarified in advance.

If you are afraid of getting into an accident, you should also definitely learn how to behave in such a situation. Don’t neglect insurance so that the trip doesn’t turn out to be costly for you.

Final words

It’s quite possible to feel all the luxury and charm of Dubai even with an average income. Arrange your dream vacation and enjoy every moment!

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”