Basketball Top Division 2At the end of last season, GSG Aarschot saw two players leave for America. Matthew Hodge chose a high school in New Jersey and was taken in by Kim Clijsters’ family. Louis Baertsoen looked for other places and ended up in California. Earlier than expected, he returned to our country and to Aarschot.

Last weekend, Louis Baertsoen played an important role in Aarschot’s victory over Quargenon. Louis Baertson? Wasn’t he in the United States? “That’s right. I always dreamed of being able to work in the United States. I played in California at TMG Prep. By itself, I was also working on a good season and got a lot of playing minutes. At the end of last year, there was a difference of vision that made me decide to return to our country. I want to emphasize that I left with a good feeling and that I made this choice myself- America was a very instructive experience.

GSG Aarschot

Louis Baertsoen continues to toy with foreign plans, but needed to be able to continue working after his departure from America to maintain the rhythm of the game. “I immediately contacted the Aarschot club board and asked them if I could finish this season with them. Last year I already worked in Hageland and it was a stroke of luck “The club management were happy to accept this. Thank you for that. I hope to return to America next season. I am currently looking at the different options. An alternative would be to work somewhere in Europe, but on a professional basis.

Louis Baertsoen hopes to return to the United States this summer. © LEV



Tuition

At nineteen, it is not easy to build a sporting life on the other side of the world. Louis Baertsoen realizes that this stage requires sacrifices. “Matthew Hodge resides in New Jersey. A seven-hour flight is enough to get there. He is also cared for there by the Clijsters family. I chose California. It’s a bit further. My family visited me once and I came back to Belgium once to settle some papers. The rest of the time, I was alone in the United States. This is not a complaint, just a fact.

“In the United States, I grew as a basketball player and as a person. My self-confidence has increased enormously. When I come back to America next season, I want to work on my team selection. I have to be myself as a player I need to have a coach who gives me confidence and supports my style of play Maybe something has gone wrong in the last few months Again no bad word about my ex-team.