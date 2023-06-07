LOOK Tipt: bike with space for two

What books to read, what exhibition is worth visiting and what are the latest gadgets? WATCH catch up. This time: a duo bike.

fat bike

Wide range and space for two. It’s the short tone of FLX, a new fat bike from Dutch manufacturer Phatfour. The e-bike type can travel up to 100 kilometers (with a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour) and has an elongated saddle that can easily accommodate two adults. Such a cool bike (available in yellow, green or black) will unfortunately cost you something, namely just under 1500 euros per person. Go to phatfour.com

Never seen

According to Sonos itself, the Period 300 a powerful speaker, developed for the best spatial audio experience. The Era 300 has six powerful speakers, which is unprecedented for a single speaker. The speakers direct sound left, right, front and top, for breakthrough audio performance that puts listeners at the center of their music and movies. Costs you 500 euros, but according to Sonos, you have something. More promotional talks on sonos.com

Doggerland

This exhibition, which can be visited until October 29 in the Huis van Hilde, Castricum, takes you on a journey through time of a million years to one of the most important archaeological sites in the world. More information at Huis van Hilde

These tips, books and gadgets and many more are also included WATCH 6-7/2023.

Text: KIJK/Rik Peters editors

Opening Image: Sjors Massar/Phatfour