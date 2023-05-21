Under the direction of Liberty Media, Formula 1 has become increasingly popular in recent years. The Americans have put the sport on the global map, but in recent months there have been growing rumors of a possible sale. However, according to Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, this is nonsense.

Liberty Media has taken several steps in recent years that have made the premier class of motorsport more popular. They were the birthplace of the much-watched Netflix series “Drive to Survive” and later benefited from its growing popularity in the United States. The consequences are clearly visible this year, after all there are three Grands Prix on American territory on the calendar.

Earlier this year, however, there were stories of interest from Saudi Arabia. An investment fund would like to take over the sport for the sum of one billion dollars. Liberty Media denied this and CEO Greg Maffei explained it again during a MoffettNathanson conference: “As Liberty Media, we are extremely excited about Formula 1 and the state the sport is in. We “We’re also happy with the direction we’re going. Look at the popularity and the turnover, it’s all going in the right direction. Those who know us know that we’re not going to sell the sport.