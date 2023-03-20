Lewis Hamilton breaks up with his personal assistant Angela Cullen after seven years | Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton is looking for a new personal assistant. The seven-time world champion said goodbye to Angela Cullen, the physiotherapist and assistant who has always been by his side for the past seven years and who has chased him around the paddock. “She makes me a stronger athlete and a better person.”

Cullen played as the best hockey player for the New Zealand national team and entered the world of Formula 1 in 2016. There she and her client Hamilton seemed inseparable. Whatever the Briton did, Cullen was never far away. She was standing next to the car, running after him or following him on his scooter. The 48-year-old performance coach was loved in the paddock and will leave a big hole in Hamilton’s camp.

“For seven years, Angela has stayed by my side and pushed me to be the best version of myself,” the seven-time world champion wrote on Instagram. “Because of her, I am a stronger athlete and a better person. So I wish him all the best in his next steps and in pursuing his dreams. thank you for everything EnglishI can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.’

Despite the praise, the initiative for the break appears to belong to Hamilton, team boss Toto Wolff hinted to reporters yesterday. ,,I don’t know exactly what was announced, but the situations were never cast in stone. We are all growing as human beings and if something isn’t working anymore, you need to be honest about it and make changes. Angela is and always will be a team mascot. But if that’s what Lewis decides, then we will always support him in the direction he wants to go.



Despite the forced farewell, Cullen praised Hamilton and his “Mercedes family”. “Seven years ago today I was in the F1 paddock for the first time in Austria. Today I am delighted to share that I will be embarking on another adventure,” said the Neo- Zealanders. “I am so grateful for this incredible experience in Formula 1. Thanks to the Mercedes team, you have been like family to me.”

“And Lewis, you’re the GOAT! It’s been such an honor to be by your side and I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. Thank you for always supporting me, believing in me and always showing me that there are no limits to our potential. I look forward to your next chapter, because there’s nothing you can’t do.

