The municipality of Noardeast-Fryslân is expanding the Betterwird business park by almost 10 hectares. This is done on the basis of a municipal program which ensures that these developments in the area are accelerated. This also includes accelerating housing construction. Ginnum contractor Folkertsma will carry out the work at Betterwird from 30 May.

Climate and biodiversity are important points of attention during construction

Water storage is also well organized. There will also be a recreational pathway for cyclists and pedestrians along the new edge of town.

The business park is perfectly suited to the “manufacturing sector”

This also includes construction and metal, in which the region is strong. Betterwird already offers space for around three thousand jobs. And it could increase to five thousand places in the future. Commercial lots will be available in the fall. Companies can register in advance. There are already ten interested parties.

Until 2031, energy peaks must also be absorbed here

Entrepreneurs involved, Liander, Rabobank and the municipality approach this challenge with a creative eye. A challenge that obviously plays a role at the national level. In any case, companies are already focusing on working as energy-neutral as possible. In addition, an inventory is being drawn up of the places where there is still space.

The municipality has concluded agreements with Dantumadiel, Achtkarspelen and Tytsjerksteradiel regarding the construction and extension of business parks. Good distribution in the region is important.